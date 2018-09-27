C&L Aviation Services was selected by JetSuiteX to convert multiple Embraer ERJs into its 30-seat aircraft product, which includes brand interior and red and white exterior paint scheme.

Calgary-based Canadian North Airlines has a launch order with Global Eagle Entertainment to provide new Airconnect Go portable wireless IFE product for four Boeing 737s starting in December 2018.

Aeromexico selected Viasat to provide inflight connectivity for up to 60 Boeing 737 MAXs.

French carrier Aircalin selected SITAONAIR for inflight connectivity for two Airbus A330neos and two A320neos.

American Airlines has a contract with Thales to install the Dallas/Fort Worth-based carrier’s 22 newest Boeing 787-8s with Thales’ AVANT IFE solution. The new aircraft will enter into service in 2020.

Qatar Airways will debut its Qsuite business class on São Paulo-Guarulhos (GRU) and Ministro Pistarini (EZE) service from Dec. 1.

Panasonic Avionics provide inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) solutions for EgyptAir’s new fleet of 15 Airbus A320neo aircraft. Panasonic’s X-Series IFEC platform has been selected by the carrier to be line-fit installed on the new narrowbody aircraft, with the first aircraft scheduled to enter service in 2020.

Uzbekistan Airways has a contract with Panasonic Avionics for inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) solutions for three Boeing 787-8 and two Airbus A320neo aircraft. Panasonic’s X-Series IFEC system, along with a suite of connectivity services, will be line-fit installed on the new aircraft, with the first scheduled to enter service in January 2019.

Air France unveiled its new economy and premium economy options on its 15 Airbus A330s, which will be refitted starting in January 2019.

