Recaro Aircraft Seating has an Air China order for 2,500 CL3710 economy class seats for 10 Airbus A350s; and a Shenzhen Airlines order to supply more than 300 CL5710 business class seats and 5,500 BL3530 economy class seats for 37 Boeing 737 MAXs; first was delivered.

Global mobile satellite communications Inmarsat signed a contract with Mahata Aero Teknologi (MAT), an Indonesian wireless technology provider, to deploy Inmarsat’s GX Aviation inflight broadband solution on a fleet of 50 Airbus A320 aircraft for Indonesian low-cost airline Citilink.

Inmarsat will also partner with Lufthansa Systems and Lufthansa Technik to implement Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) connectivity offering Installations onboard the first Citilink aircraft are expected to commence later this year.