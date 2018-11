Global Eagle Entertainment was selected by Air France to provide inflight connectivity for 113 A320 Family aircraft in partnership with France’s Orange Business Services.

Vietnam Airlines picked Thales to supply its AVANT IFE system for the carrier’s Boeing 787-10s.

Brazil’s GOL Airlines launched inflight connectivity provider Gogo’s new data management service to access real-time aircraft data for flight deck operational and safety monitoring applications.

Qatar Airways is progressively rolling out “Super Wi-Fi” on all Boeing 777 and Airbus A350 aircraft on select US flights.