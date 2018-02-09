Hainan Airlines signed an agreement with design consultancy PriestmanGoode for design services covering its fleet of aircraft, cabins and related onboard items, airport and ground services.

British Airways began powering some long-haul aircraft with high-speed Wi-Fi, with its first three connected aircraft in service. The airline will connect 118 of its long-haul aircraft over the next two years.

Honeywell was selected by United Airlines to supply avionics package for 150 Boeing 737 MAXs on order.

Thales was selected by HNA Group to supply Avant IFE system for 42 Airbus A330s and 17 A350s.

SITA is providing wireless connectivity on the ground to Air Mauritius’ new fleet of Airbus A350 aircraft.