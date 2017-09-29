American Airlines is planning more enhancements to its onboard products as it pursues a strategy of segmenting cabins to offer multiple levels of service at different fare points. The Dallas/Fort Worth-based carrier has partnered with bedding company Casper to upgrade the blanket, mattress, pillow, slipper and pajama products it offers to premium passengers on long-haul flights. Across the airline, free in-flight texting be offered in all cabins where WiFi is available. No launch date has ...
