American places ATW Airline of the Year logo on 968 aircraft

Apr 4, 2017 by in ATW Editor's Blog
American Airlines is having the sort of sticker shock it’s nice to have; the carrier is sticking 2017 ATW Airline of the Year decals on the fuselages of all 968 of its mainline aircraft.

ATW presented the Airline of the Year Award trophy to American chairman and CEO Doug Parker last week at a gala dinner in New York. Also at the ceremonies was retired American  chairman and CEO Bob Crandall; the airline last won the award almost 30 years ago when he was running the company and Parker worked in the finance department.

American is so proud to “bring the trophy home”, as Parker put it, that it’s placing the AoY decal on each aircraft next to the cabin door, adjacent to the oneworld alliance decal, so every passenger and crew member will see it as they board.

credit: American Airlines

Already, the decals are getting attention. Take a look at this article by Conor Shine for the Dallas News.

Congratulations American!

Karen.walker@penton.com

 

 

