Airline product deja vu

Back in the day, airlines offered virtually no product on their short hops. Then competition kicked in, so they upped their game to include catering. We’ve been through at least another two cycles since then.

In times gone by, you couldn’t even reserve a seat on British Airways’ (BA) domestic trunk routes. You just showed up. Then bmi started competing against BA, which led to both airlines offering reservations and catering, including hot breakfasts.

Roll on a decade or two, low-cost carriers came along and the product was stripped back again.

But are we now going through another turn of the circle?

BA has just announced plans to reintroduce business class on its domestic routes, possibly in response to fresh competition from UK regional Flybe.

At almost exactly the same time – over the other side of the Atlantic – American Airlines and Delta Air Lines said they plan to reintroduce a complimentary meal service on some transcontinental routes.

Round and round the circle we go. As Greek philosopher Heraclitus said: “The only thing that is constant is change.”

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com