Boeing 737 MAX cockpit featuring Rockwell Collins avionics.
United Technologies Corp. (UTC) has reached a definitive agreement to buy Rockwell Collins for $30 billion, a mega-merger of aircraft parts and systems suppliers that will reshape the global aerospace manufacturing landscape. The $30 billion transaction value includes $23 billion in equity and Farmington, Connecticut-based UTC assuming $7 billion in Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based Rockwell’s debt. The deal had been speculated about for the past month. UTC is already the parent company of ...
