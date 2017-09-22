Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will follow the growing trend for carriers to equip flight attendants with electronic devices by issuing all its cabin crew with tablets. The move follows a successful roll-out of the devices to the airline’s cabin service directors.

The carrier will begin issuing tablets to its 3,500 cabin crew members in December, with all personnel to be equipped with the devices in the following two months.

The tablets are part of a general drive to embed digitalization in SWISS’s procedures and activities. They will give cabin crew access to a range of information required prior to a flight, such as meal menus, service procedures and passenger data, together with notifications of any irregularities.

The devices will also contain details of the crew members’ personal duty rosters, manuals and key contacts and will also allow them to complete forms and reports. Staff will be provided with an app to make the information available solely to the individual crew member.

The staff will also be able to use the tablets for private purposes, within certain company-set parameters.

“In equipping every one of our cabin crew members with their personal tablet device, we’re taking a further major step toward a digital future and a paperless workplace,” SWISS cabin crew head Reto Schmid said. “This is a major investment for us in our cabin personnel, but it’s one we’re pleased to make to enhance their working day.”

