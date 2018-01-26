US-based avionics, IT, and aircraft interiors provider Rockwell Collins reported a $280 million net profit for its 2018 fiscal first quarter, nearly doubled from $145 million the same period a year ago. Rockwell’s fiscal first quarter covered September-December 2017. Combined sales across Rockwell’s business segments—commercial systems, government systems, information management systems and interior systems—totaled $2 billion during the quarter, up 68.6% compared to fiscal 1Q 2017.

“We achieved 9% organic revenue growth, highlighted by strong sales … in our commercial systems and government systems businesses,” Rockwell CEO and president Kelly Ortberg said, also noting that the company’s shareholders had “overwhelmingly” approved the acquisition of Rockwell Collins by United Technologies Corp. (UTC) Jan. 11. “Our fiscal 2018 is off to a great start,” Ortberg said.

UTC’s $30 billion transaction to buy Rockwell Collins is expected to close by the fiscal third quarter, which begins in April, Rockwell said. When finalized, Rockwell will combine with UTC Aerospace Systems (UTAS) to create a new UTC business entity called Collins Aerospace Systems. Ortberg is expected to be the new business’ CEO with current UTAS president Dave Gitlin slated as president and COO. Engine maker Pratt & Whitney will remain a sister unit within greater UTC.

“As Collins Aerospace, we’ll be a stronger company with attractive aerospace product and service portfolios and ultimately better-positioned for long-term success,” Ortberg said at the time of the shareholder vote.

Rockwell’s commercial systems business reported $608 million in sales for the fiscal first quarter, up 10.7% year-over-year (YOY), with operating earnings of $139 million, up 11.2% YOY. The commercial systems group provides aviation electronics systems, products and services to aircraft manufacturers and airlines. Rockwell said its original equipment sales increased 7% YOY during the quarter to $339 million, citing higher Airbus A350 and Boeing 737 production rates. Aftermarket sales increased 18% to $265 million, with Rockwell citing higher used aircraft equipment sales, regulatory-mandated upgrade activity, shares provisioning and service and support activity behind the spike. The segment’s widebody IFE sales, however, fell 33% during the quarter to $4 million.

The company’s information management services (IMS) business—responsible for communication services, systems integration and security systems for airlines, airports, rail and nuclear security markets—posted $174 million in fiscal first-quarter sales, up 3% YOY, and $29 million in operating income, down 3% YOY. Rockwell said its IMS sales reflected an 8% rise in revenues driven by increased aviation-related usage of connectivity services.

Rockwell’s interior systems business was launched following the company’s acquisition of B/E Aerospace in April 2017. The segment supplies cabin interior products and services to airlines and aircraft manufacturers and in fiscal 1Q generated $656 million in sales, with an operating profit of $94 million. The segment’s aircraft seating line generated $300 million in sales during the quarter. Rockwell noted sales in the seating business saw a pro-forma decline during the quarter, mainly attributable to the timing of retrofit seating sales and a decline in super first class seating sales.

