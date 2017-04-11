Boeing Digital Aviation subsidiary Jeppesen has signed with AirAsia Group to provide digital charting and electronic flight bag (EFB) services across AirAsia’s six low-cost carrier (LCC) affiliates.

The multiple-year agreement will cover AirAsia’s six affiliate LCC airlines: AirAsia Berhad (Malaysia), Thai AirAsia, AirAsia India, AirAsia Japan, Indonesia AirAsia and AirAsia Philippines. AirAsia Group will integrate Jeppesen FlightDeck Pro EFB services on Windows-operating tablets to optimize operations, eliminate paper content and improve fuel consumption, the company said.

The agreement with AirAsia Group follows on Jeppesen’s existing EFB service agreement with another of the group’s affiliates, long-haul LCC AirAsia X.

“We had previous experience with digital Jeppesen services with our AirAsia X affiliates and extend[ing] these … digital navigation and EFB services across the AirAsia Group will allow us to continue our transition to a fully digital operating environment,” AirAsia regional director of flight operations Adrian Jenkins said.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com