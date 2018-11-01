November 2018

The air cargo industry has finally seen a resurgence, with demand booming to transport everything from fish to pharmaceuticals and from iPhones to fresh berries, expediently around, across and between continents....More
Connectivity companies and airlines are finally delivering onboard Wi-Fi services that compare to those on the ground. The key players in the are now maneuvering to get pole positions in the market....More
Ultra-LCC Volaris expects to operate a fleet of 82 Airbus A320ceo/A321neo-family aircraft next year. It now operates out of Costa Rica as well as Mexico. But it has also had to adapt to the changing US-Mexico political environment....More
