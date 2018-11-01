ATWOnline

November 2018

Volume 55 Issue 8

  • Oct 22, 2018
    Commentary
    Editorial: Educate the meddle makers

    US legislators want to determine minimum seat size and pitch, lavatory square footage and the amount that can be charged to change a non-refundable ticket....More
  • Oct 22, 2018
    Commentary
    Analysis: More European airlines fail

    Latvian LCC Primera Airlines and both the German and Polish units of Lithuanian leisure carrier Small Planet Group, are failing or scrambling to restructure....More
  • Oct 23, 2018
    Commentary
    Aviation stands to lose if Brexit deal not secured  

    The UK government has released the latest warnings on potential disruption citizens may face traveling into and from the European Union by air....More
  • Oct 22, 2018
    Datasheet
    Trends - November 2018  

    Airport traffic 2018, aircraft values; airline traffic 2018; 2018 Fiscal Year Airline & Lessor Financial Results; Airbus and Boeing Deliveries; Airbus & Boeing Orders...More
  • Oct 22, 2018
    Interview
    Interview: Volaris CEO steers LCC through competition and politics  

    Ultra-LCC Volaris expects to operate a fleet of 82 Airbus A320ceo/A321neo-family aircraft next year. It now operates out of Costa Rica as well as Mexico. But it has also had to adapt to the changing US-Mexico political environment....More
