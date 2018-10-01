Skip to Navigation
Skip to Content
ATWOnline
Search:
Connect With Us
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
Linkedin
RSS
Subscribe
Renew
Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise
Store
Register
Log In
Display name or email address:
*
Password:
*
Remember me
Forgot Your Password?
close
Aircraft & Engines
Airframes
Avionics
Components
Engines
Leasing
Manufacturers
Materials
Airports & Routes
Air Traffic Management
Open Skies
Cabin Interiors & Connectivity
Aircraft Interiors
IFE
Data & Financials
2017 World Airline Report
Aircraft Orders & Deliveries
Airline Financials
Airline Traffic
Airports
Airshows Orders
Fuel Costs
Regulatory Data
Operations & Technology
Aeropolitics
Airlines
Eco-Aviation
IT & Distribution
Labor
MRO
People
Safety
Training
Technology
Resources
ATW Plus
Webinars
Advertisement
Home
>
ATWOnline
>
Magazine Issues
> October 2018
October 2018
Volume 55 Issue 8
Features
Sep 28, 2018
Article
ATW Plus
Malaysia Airlines Berhad continues transformation under new CEO
Malaysia Airlines Berhad’s newest leader navigates the company to a stronger footing...
More
Sep 28, 2018
Article
ATW Plus
US majors adapt to a market re-shaped by the ultra-LCCs
Ultra-LCCs are the most significant in terms of shaping what Americans now expect of airline service and the majors are adapting to those expectations....
More
Sep 28, 2018
Article
ATW Plus
Grow or die seems to be the low-cost carrier motto
When a European LCC ties up with a world-renowned international flag carrier, it’s an indicator of how much the budget airline scene is changing....
More
Sep 28, 2018
Article
ATW Plus
Will Boeing launch a midmarket aircraft?
As Boeing nears a decision on launching the new midmarket airplane, it must take into account all the technical requirements and market and network dynamics....
More
Sep 28, 2018
Article
ATW Plus
Flight training centers grow to meet pilot demand
Three aviation training veterans have launched a new pilot training academy in the UK to help meet the demand for thousands of new commercial airline pilots over the next 20 years....
More
Sep 28, 2018
Article
ATW Plus
Supersonic airline flight could be returning
Boom Technology is building the XB-1 “Baby Boom” demonstrator that would fly at Mach 2.2, cost about $200 million per aircraft and seat about 55 people....
More
Sep 28, 2018
Article
ATW Plus
Survey shows disparity in transatlantic fuel efficiency
The fuel survey measured the 20 airlines with the greatest capacity operating nonstop flights between the US and various points in Europe in 2017....
More
Departments
Sep 24, 2018
Commentary
ATWOnline
Editorial: Honoring those who served the airline industry
The 2018 lifetime achievement award has been bestowed on four long-serving US DOT officials: Bob Goldner, Paul Gretch, Susan McDermott and Mary Street....
More
Sep 24, 2018
Commentary
ATWOnline
Analysis: The dilemma of the high-tech aero-engine
A large portion of Trent-powered Boeing 787s have been affected by the engine reliability issue due to air pollution....
More
Sep 28, 2018
Datasheet
ATW Plus
Trends - October 2018
Airport traffic 2018, aircraft values; airline traffic 2018; 2018 second quarter airline and lessor financial results....
More
ATWOnline Past Issues
September 2018
July/August 2018
June 2018
May 2018
view all issues
Advertisement
ATWOnline.com
News
Aircraft & Engines
Aeropolitics
Operations
Airports & Routes
Data & Research
Resources
Site Features
Subscribe
Renew
Newsletters
RSS
Sitemap
Site Archive
View Mobile Site
ATW Store
Penton Corporate
Privacy Statement
Terms of Service
About Us
Advertise
Contact
Follow Us
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
Linkedin
RSS
Search ATWOnline.com
Search:
PISCES
Aviation Week Network
AC-U-KWIK
Air Charter Guide
Aircraft Bluebook
Aviation Week
SpeedNews
Airportdata.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Copyright © 2018. All rights reserved. Informa Exhibitions.
We use cookies to improve your website experience. To learn about our use of cookies and how you can manage your cookie settings, please see our
Cookie Policy
. By continuing to use the website, you consent to our use of cookies.
CONTINUE TO SITE >
OR WAIT
0
SECS