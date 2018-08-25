Skip to Navigation
> September 2018
September 2018
Volume 55 Issue 7
Airport Focus Issue
Aug 24, 2018
Article
ATW Plus
Dubai World Central's next step on road to world's largest airport
Dubai World Central handled under 1 million passengers last year. But the airport’s operators have completed an expansion that will take its capacity to 26 million....
More
Aug 24, 2018
Article
ATW Plus
Istanbul New Airport will facilitate Turkish Airlines’ growth plans
Istanbul New Airport is scheduled to open Oct. 29 with an initial capacity of 90 million passengers a year and the ability to grow to 200 million....
More
Aug 24, 2018
Article
ATW Plus
French airports look to attract more European LCCs
The growth of LCCS is driving expansion plans by French airports that want to compete with neighboring countries for Europe’s budget carriers....
More
Features
Aug 24, 2018
Article
ATW Plus
Leasing Companies Benefit From Bullish Commercial Market
Strong global economies and air traffic demand support leasing market growth....
More
Aug 24, 2018
Article
ATW Plus
Airbus A220 and Boeing-Embraer overture boost regional outlook
One aircraft valuation expert says there has been pent-up demand for regional aircraft over the last year....
More
Aug 24, 2018
Article
ATW Plus
Air France’s Joon must be all things to all passengers
Joon, the hybrid, lower-cost airline, is Air France’s answer to increasing LCC competition in medium- and long-haul markets and to the Gulf carriers....
More
Aug 24, 2018
Article
ATW Plus
Survey: Airlines find fault with OEMs' aftermarket service
AeroDynamic surveyed 224 respondents from 130 airlines around the world, asking them to rate aircraft, engine, component and interior commercial aviation OEMs....
More
Departments
Aug 24, 2018
Commentary
ATWOnline
Editorial: Flag of inconvenience bill amendment threatens Open Skies
The proposed amendment to U.S. Section 530 contains a provision to the FAA Reauthorization Bill that has grave implications for the 120 US Open Skies agreements if passed....
More
Aug 24, 2018
Commentary
ATWOnline
Obituary: Former ATW editor James Avery Donoghue, Jr.
James Avery “Jay” Donoghue, Jr. died July 31. He was known as an aviator with a passion for the magic of air transport....
More
Aug 24, 2018
Commentary
ATW Plus
Airlines should leverage data to customize passenger experience
Outdated technology can affect the ability to compete with the more “tech savvy” airlines and threaten their long-term profitability....
More
Aug 24, 2018
Commentary
ATWOnline
Analysis: Horizon Air incident puts spotlight on employee screenings
The crash of a stolen Horizon Air Bombardier Q400 is drawing scrutiny from US lawmakers about aviation security and airport employee screening....
More
Aug 24, 2018
Datasheet
ATW Plus
Trends - September 2018
Airport traffic 2018, Aircraft values; Airline traffic 2018; 2018 Second Quarter Airline & Lessor Financial Results...
More
Aug 24, 2018
Interview
ATWOnline
Interview: IAG CEO Walsh talks LCCs and industry trends
Willie Walsh is one of the most influential CEOs in the industry. The IAG Group continues to evolve and expand, with long-haul LCC Level its newest airline....
More
ATWOnline Past Issues
September 2018
July/August 2018
June 2018
May 2018
view all issues
