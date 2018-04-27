Vietnam Airlines Group forecasts that its international share of traffic into Vietnam will slide a little by 2020, but it intends to maintain it above 30%, airline executives tell ATW’s sister publication Aviation Daily....More
Air France unions must realize the damage they are doing to their company, which declared the cost of their strikes through mid-April was €220 million ($272 million). But do they understand how much they are jeopardizing their own futures and those of the other non-striking employees who make up the majority of Air France’s workforce?...More