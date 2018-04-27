ATWOnline

May 2018

Volume 55 Issue 4

Features

Departments

  • Apr 19, 2018
    Commentary
    ATWOnline

    Analysis: Creative cabin designs abound, but will they sell?

    Can the latest slew of new cabin seat products take off?...More
  • Apr 20, 2018
    Datasheet
    ATW Plus

    Trends - May 2018  

    Airport traffic 2018, Aircraft values; Airline traffic 2018; 2017 Airline & Lessor Financial Full-Year Results...More
  • Apr 20, 2018
    blog

    Unions imperil Air France's future

    Air France unions must realize the damage they are doing to their company, which declared the cost of their strikes through mid-April was €220 million ($272 million). But do they understand how much they are jeopardizing their own futures and those of the other non-striking employees who make up the majority of Air France’s workforce?...More
ATW April 2018: ANA Airline of the Year
April 2018
