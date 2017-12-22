Skip to Navigation
December 2017-January 2018
Volume 154 Issue 10
Features
Dec 22, 2017
Article
ATWOnline
2018 commercial aviation industry market forecast
The global airline industry continues to prove it can deliver profits year after year....
More
Dec 22, 2017
Article
ATWOnline
Market for new aircraft remains robust, despite airlines earnings dip
Most new commercial aircraft are going to carriers that are focused on traffic in China, Southeast Asia and India....
More
Dec 22, 2017
Article
ATWOnline
Delta puts A350 at center of long-haul customer service transformation
Delta debuted two new products on the A350: The Delta One Suite for business class and the Premium Select cabin, a new international premium economy offering....
More
Dec 22, 2017
Article
ATWOnline
Aviation's green future lies with sustainable alternative fuels
Sustainable alternative fuels are key to securing aviation’s environmental future....
More
Departments
Dec 20, 2017
Article
ATWOnline
ANALYSIS: EC sounds alarm on Brexit aviation crisis
UK carriers will no longer have access to air transport agreements between the EU and third countries....
More
Dec 18, 2017
Interview
ATW Plus
Interview: Mario Dell’Acqua CEO, Aerolineas Argentinas
Mario Dell’Acqua, previously a tech industry executive, was appointed to lead Aerolineas Group in December 2016 by Argentine President Mauricio Macri....
More
Dec 22, 2017
Commentary
EDITORIAL: US makes right call on Gulf Open Skies
Despite a renewed campaign against the hub Gulf carriers, the three US major airlines ended the year with essentially nothing gained....
More
Penton