November 2017
Volume 154 Issue 9
Features
Oct 25, 2017
Article
ATWOnline
Technology makes onboard personalization more possible
Airlines have a unique advantage over every other retail business: their customers are forced to be in one place—an assigned aircraft seat—for multiple hours....
More
Oct 20, 2017
Article
ATWOnline
American plans enhancements, service segmentation by fare levels
American Airlines is planning more enhancements to its onboard products as it pursues a strategy of segmenting cabins to offer multiple levels of service at different fare points....
More
Oct 20, 2017
Article
ATWOnline
Qatar Airways to finish widebody Qsuite conversion by end of 2018
The upgrades provided by Rockwell Collins’ Interior Systems division will be done first on Qatar's Boeing 777 fleet, followed by 787s and Airbus A350s....
More
Oct 20, 2017
Article
ATWOnline
Turbulent times for Gulf carriers
It has been an abnormally bruising period for Middle East carriers, with many facing issues far removed from the usual problems of yields and load factors....
More
Oct 25, 2017
Article
ATWOnline
Supersonic airliner advocates push for new boom standards
Industry believes supersonic air travel will not return until technology can mute sonic booms sufficiently to allow high-speed flight over land....
More
Oct 20, 2017
Article
ATWOnline
Latin American market climbs through challenges
During the first half of 2017, carriers posted a 9.4% rise in international traffic, and international volumes South America at a nearly 13% annual rate....
More
Oct 20, 2017
Article
ATWOnline
American asks investors to believe its wealth is sustainable
Chairman and CEO Doug Parker is confident American will continue to produce annual profits averaging $5 billion. But will investors believe it?...
More
Oct 20, 2017
Article
ATWOnline
UAV Management: Momentum builds to integrate UAVs in commercial airspace
UAV use is growing quickly and penetrating many commercial markets. Airlines, airports and air traffic managers want a way to share airspace safely....
More
Oct 25, 2017
Article
ATWOnline
UAV Management: Unclogging Europe’s airspace
Additional capacity could be created at Europe’s most congested airports by further optimizing separation times....
More
Departments
Oct 18, 2017
blog
EDITORIAL: Planes, Politics & Protectionism
It’s ironic that the US is seeing a surge in activity that smacks of protectionism under a Republican president; one who campaigned on his credentials as a businessman....
More
Oct 19, 2017
Article
ATWOnline
ANALYSIS: Ryanair’s scheduling mess has consequences for its cost base
Canceled flights and disgruntled customers; reprimands from regulators and slower growth are the fallout from Ryanair's allocation of pilots’ leave....
More
Oct 20, 2017
Infographic
ATW Plus
Trends - November 2017
Airport traffic 2017 Jan-Sept 2017; Aircraft Values; Airline traffic 2017 Jan-Sept 2017; 2017 First Half Fiscal Year Airline Financial Results Jan-June2017; Embrarer order & Deliveries Jan-Sept 2017...
More
Oct 20, 2017
Interview
ATW Plus
Interview: Peter Baumgartner CEO, Etihad Airways
Peter Baumgartner describes how Etihad is dealing with the perfect storm of two failed equity partners, a fight over Open Skies and concerns over terrorism....
More
November 2017
October 2017
September 2017
July/August 2017
view all issues
