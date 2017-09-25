Skip to Navigation
October 2017
Volume 154 Issue 8
Features
Sep 22, 2017
Article
ATW Plus
What does it mean to be a technology-led airline?
How an airline can transform its business by leveraging technology...
More
Sep 22, 2017
Article
ATW Plus
How Amazon is changing air cargo business
The online retailer has launched its own cargo airline via wet leased Boeing 767 freighters and is making direct business-to-consumer express delivery ubiquitous....
More
Sep 22, 2017
Article
ATW Plus
Three teams eye A321 freighter conversion market
The Airbus A321 has long been viewed as an ideal passenger aircraft to convert to a freighter, hitting an appealing sweet spot in size and operating costs....
More
Sep 22, 2017
Article
ATW Plus
SWISS ramps up CSeries London City services
The first airliner designed for operation at London City Airport, Bombardier’s CSeries, is delivering on its promises, says Swiss International Air Lines....
More
Sep 22, 2017
Article
ATW Plus
A3's Altiscope simulates future of air traffic management
The project will evaluate how traditional aircraft will share the airspace with different vehicles including delivery drones and autonomous air taxis....
More
Sep 25, 2017
Article
ATW Plus
Could Hyperloop be the next air transport disruptor?
Elon Musk proposed a capsule or pod system encased in a long, airless tube that would be powered by magnets and provide very fast city-to-city transportation....
More
Sep 22, 2017
Article
ATW Plus
New aircraft, engines, technology help reduce maintenance costs
It is highly probable that aircraft and engine maintenance costs adjusted for inflation will decline per flight hour and seat mile over the foreseeable future....
More
Departments
Sep 22, 2017
Commentary
EDITORIAL: Trimming Europe’s LCC landscape
Europe’s LCCs are still focused on growth and will want to add frequencies and push more into the territories traditionally held by the flagships....
More
Sep 22, 2017
Commentary
ATWOnline
ANALYSIS: Administration's sloppy ATC rhetoric hurts chance for reform
The US airline industry, which favors removing US air traffic control management and operations from FAA, embraced the Trump White House’s backing on the issue....
More
Sep 22, 2017
Datasheet
ATW Plus
Trends - October 2017
Airport and airline traffic; aircraft values; Jan-August 2017; Airbus & Boeing Deliveries; Airbus & Boeing Orders; 2017 Airline Financials Results...
More
Sep 22, 2017
Interview
ATW Plus
Interview: Christopher Luxon CEO, Air New Zealand
Luxon explains how culture drives Air New Zealand. The carrier benchmarks itself against high-performing companies in other sectors, not other airlines....
More
