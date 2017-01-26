ATWOnline

February 2017

FEATURES

DEPARTMENTS

  • Jan 26, 2017
    Commentary
    ATWOnline

    Editorial: Long Game

    Already 2017 is shaping up to be another good year for the narrowbody, especially the new-generation of ultra-efficient airliners....More
  • Jan 25, 2017
    Commentary
    ATWOnline

    Analysis: Unloading-A US Report on Airline Bag Fees is Misguided

    A White House report on “hidden fees” described airlines’ checked baggage fees as “de facto mandatory” and operating in a transparency “gray zone” in which the fees were optional only in a “theoretical sense.”...More
  • Jan 25, 2017
    Interview
    ATW Plus

    Interview: airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss  

    AirBaltic aims to become the reference carrier for the Baltic region, strengthening its operations from the neighboring countries of Estonia and Lithuania....More
  • Jan 25, 2017
    Datasheet
    ATW Plus

    Trends - February 2017  

    2016 year-end deliveries for Airbus and Boeing; airline traffic by region, traffic at key worldwide airports; airline financials; aircraft value projections....More
February 2017
