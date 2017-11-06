Wow Air A320
Iceland-based LCC WOW Air plans to grow 40% in 2018, reaching 4 million passengers by year-end and is looking at setting up a local office in Asia, as it contemplates US-Asia services via its Reykjavik hub. The Icelandic carrier has previously talked of Asian services and seeks to emulate Finnair’s success in using its northerly latitude base for “short cuts” over the polar ice cap to Far East destinations. “Helsinki has 16 million passengers a year. We have 8 ...
