Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) may be more attractive than complete privatization of US airports, according to presentations by two expert speakers at a workshop on airport privatization held by the Japan International Transportation Institute in Washington, DC, on Feb. 1. Eno Center for Transportation CEO Robert Puentes reviewed the very mixed and limited US history of privatization. Stewart International in New York was briefly privatized and failed because of several factors, ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"US may benefit more from PPPs than airport privatization " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.