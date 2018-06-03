Malaysia Airlines has decided against changing the configuration of its Airbus A380 fleet to a higher density.

The carrier had previously planned to reconfigure its A380s to add more capacity, which would make them more suitable for the charter market. The company intends to set up a new charter unit to operate the A380s, particularly for the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimage traffic to the Middle East.

However, keeping the current configuration will allow the A380s also to be used on certain routes in the Malaysia Airlines network during peak periods, CEO Izham Ismail said on the sidelines of the IATA AGM in Sydney June 4. More details about the charter unit, including its name, will be announced soon, he said.

Malaysia Airlines has recently gained a major customer for the pilgrimage charter operations. The carrier signed a three-year agreement with Andalusia Travel & Tours to transport Malaysian pilgrims to Medina and Jeddah from August this year to 2021, using the A380s. The agreement will be transferred to the charter unit after it meets all regulatory and licensing requirements in Malaysia and Saudi Arabia.

