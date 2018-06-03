Japan Airlines (JAL) intends to experiment with different business models for the new hybrid subsidiary carrier it is planning to launch, JAL director Masaru Onishi said.

JAL is not describing the proposed carrier as a long-haul LCC, Onishi said on the sidelines of the IATA AGM in Sydney June 4.

“Our concept is different from just an LCC,” Onishi said. JAL wants to try approaches that would be considered challenging for the full-service carrier. In particular, the new airline will focus on unbundling fares and offering different services as options. However, the quality of these options would be of a higher quality than would typically be found in an LCC model. Some passengers may want just a seat, while others would require more ancillary features that could be found on the full-service carrier.

JAL’s “target is to be more flexible” and to try various ideas, Onishi said. Where those features work well for customers, they potentially could influence JAL’s service products.

The new airline’s corporate entity will be established in July and JAL wants to begin operations in 2020. JAL intends to launch with two Boeing 787-8s. Onishi said these widebodies could serve new destinations and existing JAL markets.

JAL is still in discussions with Boeing about how and when the -8s will be supplied, Onishi said. “Timing is very important” for starting the airline, he said, because JAL wants to take advantage of capacity expansion expected to occur at Tokyo’s airports by 2020. The airline will initially be based at Tokyo Narita International Airport.

If the carrier cannot get new -8 deliveries soon enough, it has the option of transferring some from the JAL full-service fleet, Onishi noted. The replacement of JAL’s Boeing 767s could be slowed to compensate until the additional -8s are delivered.