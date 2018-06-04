Iran Air expects to take delivery of 11 new aircraft in 2018, but is up against a tight time window because of renewed sanctions against Iran that are expected to come into force in early August. Nevertheless, Iran Air chairman and managing director Farzaneh Sharafbafi told ATW on the sidelines of the IATA AGM in Sydney June 4: “We expect the delivery of eight ATRs turboprops and three Airbus aircraft this year.” ATW believes those aircraft will come from lessors. ...