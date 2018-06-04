Hawaiian Airlines is pleased with the performance of its initial Airbus A321neos and expects to have 11 of the aircraft by the end of this year, CEO Peter Ingram said.

The Hawaiian flag carrier has three A321neos, with another scheduled for delivery next week, Ingram told ATW’s sister publication Aviation Daily on the sidelines of the IATA AGM in Sydney.

Despite delivery delays, the aircraft has been “absolutely great in operation,” Ingram said. It has been meeting all specifications in terms of fuel burn, and is on target in meeting Hawaiian’s expectations.

Deliveries were paused in February after problems were identified with Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan engines delivered to some customers. At that point Hawaiian had two A321neos in operation, and both engines on one of the aircraft were affected by the latest issues. But this aircraft was back in operation within a week after spares were provided. Hawaiian’s deliveries resumed in May, with the third aircraft coming from the Airbus Mobile, Alabama facility.

In other fleet moves, Hawaiian has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Boeing for 787-9 aircraft, which will cover 10 firm orders and 10 options. The carrier is “still working through the details” with Boeing, but expects to convert the LOI to a firm order within the next few months, Ingram said. Hawaiian is also working to get the necessary union agreements regarding the new aircraft. Deliveries are expected to begin in early 2021.

The 787s are intended for a mix of fleet growth and replacement over time, Ingram said. There is obviously also scope for more 787 orders to be added. Ingram noted that the airline’s Airbus A330 deal originally covered just six firm and six option orders, and the airline eventually took 24 of these aircraft.

The 787s will enable Hawaiian to serve longer-haul international routes, Ingram said. They will also be larger than its current fleet types, so will allow it to upgauge some existing routes with high load factors including flights from Hawaii to the US mainland.

Hawaiian has now finished a cabin refit program on all its A330s. Ingram said new seat products have been performing well and customer reception to its lie-flat premium seat has been very positive.

