Fiji Airways is considering proposals from Airbus and Boeing as it decides on a new widebody aircraft order.

The airline intends to make a decision on an order for at least eight widebodies by September, Fiji Airways CEO Andre Viljoen said on the sidelines of the IATA AGM in Sydney June 3. The carrier is considering either Airbus A350s, A330neos or Boeing 787s, Viljoen said.

Depending which aircraft it selects, Fiji Airways could either add to its existing fleet of A330s or replace them, Viljoen said. The carrier is scheduled to take delivery of its sixth A330 in December. However, it has secured its fifth and sixth A330s on relatively short-term leases to give itself greater flexibility with new orders.

The new order is necessary to meet the airline’s ambitious growth plans. Fiji Airways has a long-term plan to grow capacity by at least 8% a year, said Viljoen. To achieve this is needs to add one additional widebody every two years. The airline also intends to add a new international destination every year.

Fiji Airways is already planning to replace and upgrade its Boeing 737 fleet. The carrier has orders for five 737 MAX aircraft, with the first due to arrive in November, the second in December and three next year.

With its planned orders, the carrier intends to raise its total fleet from 18 aircraft to 32 within 10 years, Viljoen said.

Fiji became the inaugural member of a new tier in the oneworld global alliance, called oneworld connect , it was announced June 3.

