SkyTeam has appointed former Delta Air Lines executive Kristin Colvile as CEO of the global alliance.

Colvile’s post was confirmed Monday, June 4, during a meeting of SkyTeam ’s governing board on the eve of the IATA AGM in Sydney.

Colvile has held management positions at Northwest Airlines and Delta, most recently running Delta’s cargo operations. She succeeds Perry Cantarutti, who is returning to Delta as SVP alliances.

SkyTeam’s 20 member airlines include Aeromexico, Air China, Air France, Alitalia, China Eastern, China Southern, Delta, KLM, Korean Air and Vietnam Air.

