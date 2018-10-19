Philippines carrier Cebu Pacific is preparing for the return of flights Boracay after six months of no operations to the resort island.

The Philippine government closed off the island to tourists in April under a “rehabilitation” effort to clean out the island and curb overcrowding.

The island is served by Kalibo airport and the nearer, but smaller Caticlan airport. The Boracay market comprised between 6% and 7% of Cebu Pacific’s total passenger traffic and 6% of total revenue.

To mitigate the impact, the LCC redeployed flight capacity from Boracay to alternate tourist destinations as tourists cancelled travels arrangements.

“This helped to offset our losses to between SGD $4.1 million ($2.97 million) and $6.9 million during the six-month closure period,” Cebu Pacific Air’s director for corporate communications Rosario Lagamon told ATW on the sidelines of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines annual assembly in Jeju, South Korea, Oct. 19.

“By the end of June, around two months into the closure of Boracay, our passenger revenue grew 6.3% to SGD 73 million,” Lagamon said.

The government will impose a daily tourist cap of 19,000 along with 15,000 locals, ensuring it will remain below the island’s carrying capacity of 55,000. Customers can also only book rooms from accredited hotels.

Cebu Pacific will be the first airline to land at Caticlan airport when the island reopens Oct. 26. Lagamon said Cebu Pacific has also limited its frequency to Caticlan airport in line with the tourist cap, to help the island better manage its flow of tourists, as around 90% of tourists to Boracay arrive by air.

Flag-carrier Philippines Airlines will test the waters by starting with once daily flights from Manila, Cebu and Clark to Caticlan, and will only increase frequency once there is clarity from market sentiments and relevant authorities.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisual