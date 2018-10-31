The CEOs of Avianca, Copa Airlines and LATAM Airlines responded to a barrage of issues as the 2018 ALTA Airline Leaders Forum in Panama City ended. The two issues that rose to the surface during the conference were Mexico’s airport vote and Brazil’s presidential runoff. At a CEO panel discussion involving Avianca’s Hernan Rincon, Copa’s Pedro Heilbron and LATAM’s Enrique Cueto, which closed the ALTA forum, Rincon responded to the Oct. 28 national consultation ...