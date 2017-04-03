São Paulo-based low-cost carrier (LCC) GOL plans to launch a live TV service by the end of the second quarter, as it pushes ahead with plans to equip its fleet of Boeing 737-700 and -800 aircraft with onboard connectivity. GOL has teamed up with in-flight connectivity and entertainment provider Gogo and 22 of its fleet of 120 aircraft are already offering passengers onboard connectivity and streaming, through Gogo’s 2Ku satellite technology, the airline’s chief ...