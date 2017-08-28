Doha-based Qatar Airways has announced that its CEO, Akbar Al Baker, is to become chairman of industry body IATA from June 2018

Al Baker will succeed Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong in the elected role, which carries a one-year rotating term, after IATA’s 2018 AGM in Sydney.

“I look forward to working alongside the board of governors to champion passenger rights and improve security standards across the industry, as well as continuing to promote the rights of freedom of flight for all,” Al Baker said.

Over the last 20 years, Al Baker has turned Qatar Airways from a small regional carrier into a major airline with a fleet of more than 200 aircraft.

However, he is an outspoken leader who has repeatedly spoken out against IATA.

In open forum at the 2011 IATA AGM in Singapore - the final AGM for outgoing IATA director general and CEO Giovanni Bisignani - Al Baker harshly and publicly criticized IATA for a lack of transparency, elitism, its high cost base and organizational structures.

On the sidelines of the 2016 AGM, he also spoke negatively about the selection of Alexandre de Juniac as IATA DG and CEO. This could cause tensions, as the two executives will have to work closely together with Al Baker’s appointment as chairman.

IATA represents 275 airlines, which collectively handle 83% of global air traffic.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com