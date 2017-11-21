Latin American airline CEOs gathered at the ALTA Airline Leaders Forum Nov. 21 in Buenos Aires praised the Argentine government’s plan to double the country’s domestic passenger traffic by 2019 to 21.3 million passengers. As detailed by Transport Minister Guillermo Dietrich, the Argentine government has embarked on a sweeping overhaul of its approach to air transport in the country, an initiative of the reform-minded Mauricio Macri administration that came to power in December ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Latin American CEOs welcome Argentine air transport reforms " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.