Air services agreement negotiators gather for a group photo during ICAO’s Tenth Air Services Negotiation Event (ICAN2017) in Colombo, Sri Lanka, this week.

An ICAO air services negotiation event—ICAN2017—held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, has led to more than 420 new air services agreements and arrangements.

Detailing the outcome of the meeting, ICAO said more than 426 negotiators from 66 states and territories attended some 456 meetings during the five-day event.

“The agreements they concluded will now help to improve the global operating environment for airlines and service providers and create new opportunities for them to grow their businesses. They will also help to generate an expanded selection of air carriers and destinations for global air travelers, in addition to more competitive fares,” ICAO said.

The ICAO ICAN meetings began in 2008 as a one-stop platform for air transport negotiations. ICAN2018 will be held in Kenya.

