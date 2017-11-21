A combination of poor air traffic infrastructure, capacity-choked airports, excessive fees and a regulatory framework unaligned with global standards is hindering the development of air transportation in Latin America and the Caribbean, according to IATA Regional VP for the Americas Peter Cerda. “All this makes operating an airline here much more expensive than in other parts of the world and prevents the full growth of our industry,” Cerda said at the ALTA Airline Leaders Forum ...
