IATA’s quarterly survey of airline CFOs and cargo heads, released Jan. 19, reveals a slight uptick in optimism for profits in 2017. But with a more difficult operating backdrop foreseen with rising fuel prices rise and downward-trending yields, there are indications that momentum in the profitability cycle has weakened, IATA reported in its January Airline Business Confidence Index survey.

Forty-two percent of the survey’s respondents said profits will increase over the next 12 months. “But this proportion is some way below the 60%-70% level that was the norm a few years ago,” IATA senior economist David Oxley said. During the 2016 fourth quarter, 39% of respondents reported an increase in profits and 39% reported a decrease.

IATA said 31% of respondents reported an annual increase in operating costs in the fourth quarter of 2016, the highest proportion since July 2014. Expecting a slow but steady rebalancing of the oil market, as well as emerging labor costs, 34% of the respondents said input costs will likely increase over the coming year.

For yields, 65% of respondents saw a decrease in passenger yields in 4Q 2016, and 77.2% of respondents expect yields to either remain unchanged or fall further in 2017. For cargo, 18% of respondents said their airlines had an increase in air freight yields during 4Q 2016, the highest share in two years, IATA said. However, 92.6% of respondents expect air freight yields to either decline or remain unchanged during the coming year, citing ongoing concerns about future growth in industry-wide capacity.

Passenger demand continues to grow, according to the survey respondents. For the 2016 fourth quarter, 50% of respondents reported an increase in passenger traffic. 74% of respondents expect passenger volumes to increase in 2017, the highest proportion among respondents since October 2013, IATA said. Cargo demand was up in 4Q 2016 as well, as 52% of respondents reported an increase in volumes. For the coming year, 55.2% of respondents expect cargo demand to rise.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com