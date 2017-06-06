Next year’s IATA annual meeting will be held in Sydney and hosted by Qantas, it was announced Tuesday.

It will be the 74th IATA AGM and will be held June 3-5, 2018. The Sydney venue was announced at the close of the 2017 AGM in Cancun, which was hosted by Aeromexico.

Also today, Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong assumed his duties as chairman of the IATA board of governors (BoG) for a one-year term. He succeeds IAG CEO Willie Walsh.

"Security is at the top of the agenda. We must improve our partnership with governments to meet the many emerging threats. Additionally, I will be paying special attention to progressing preparations for the Carbon Offset and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), driving the modernization of cargo processes, and increasing transaction volumes with the New Distribution Capability," Goh said.