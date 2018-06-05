ATWOnline

Gallery: IATA AGM 2018 in Sydney

Jun 5, 2018
Jun 5, 2018
Concerns grow over CORSIA timetable

Finalizing and formally adopting regulations later in June for the monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) of emissions for the Carbon Offset and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) is critical to keep the ICAO program on track to start on time, according to the head of the Air Transport Action Group (ATAG)....More
Jun 5, 2018
IATA trials technology to speed passenger border processing

The airline industry is pushing for new technology and initiatives to streamline border processing for passengers, with trials underway at some airports....More
Jun 5, 2018
Lufthansa’s Spohr sees no hurry for NMA

Lufthansa Group CEO Carsten Spohr believes Boeing’s proposed new middle-of-the-market aircraft (NMA) will not arrive before “the end of the next decade”, several years behind Boeing’s own preliminary timeline....More

May 21, 2018
Was Doug Parker’s $5 billion ‘average’ earnings prediction a mistake?

American’s first two annual financial results following Parker’s $3 billion-$7 billion assertion will end up at the low end of the range....More
May 18, 2018
EasyJet: A new old strategy? ​

EasyJet’s new CEO, Johan Lundgren, is planning to develop the UK LCC’s presence in the holiday market – but how heavily is this strategy linked to his tour operator roots?...More
May 4, 2018
Lufthansa-Air France or BA-Air France?

Today's news that Air France-KLM CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac will offer his resignation next week raises questions....More
