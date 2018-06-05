Gallery: IATA AGM 2018 in Sydney

Finalizing and formally adopting regulations later in June for the monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) of emissions for the Carbon Offset and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) is critical to keep the ICAO program on track to start on time, according to the head of the Air Transport Action Group (ATAG)....More
Lufthansa Group CEO Carsten Spohr believes Boeing’s proposed new middle-of-the-market aircraft (NMA) will not arrive before “the end of the next decade”, several years behind Boeing’s own preliminary timeline....More
We use cookies to improve your website experience. To learn about our use of cookies and how you can manage your cookie settings, please see our Cookie Policy. By continuing to use the website, you consent to our use of cookies.