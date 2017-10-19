ASL Airlines Ireland’s director of corporate affairs, Andrew Kelly, has been named president of the European Regions Airline Association (ERA), the organization announced at its AGM in Athens Oct. 19.

Kelly takes over from KLM EVP-customer experience Boet Kreiken who has held the president’s post for four years.

Carlos Bertomeu, of Spanish carrier Air Nostrum, and Jan Palmer, of Estonia’s Nordica, were re-elected as VPs. Jörg Troester, of Germany’s Hahn Air Lines, was re-elected as a regular airline board member and Niki Karagoule Karageorgou, of Greek regional Sky Express, was elected as a new regular airline board member.

Marco Balbo-Mossetto, SuperJet International, which provides marketing and support for the Sukhoi SSJ100 Superjet, was re-elected as an associate board member. Andy Green, of UK charter operator Jota Aviation, was announced as new affiliate board member, with Mikael Wångdahl, SAS external production re-elected as board member in the same category.

“I’m very much looking forward to working with the ERA leadership team and board members as we implement ERA’s future strategy and drive positive change in the European aviation industry,” Kelly said.

ERA represents 52 regional carriers throughout Europe.

