Three airlines have joined the 16 carriers that make up the International Air Carrier Association (IACA) and the 19 carriers together have rebranded the Brussels-based association as Airlines International Representation in Europe (AIRE). The three new airlines are LOT Polish Airlines, Turkish Airlines and Ukraine International Airlines.

The reformulated organization aims to offer airlines more effective representation, information and access to European institutions.

IACA was founded in the 1970s and some people believed the C stood for “charter,” AIRE director-aeropolitical & industry affairs Koen Vermeir said. “So there was a certain pressure within our membership to reinvent ourselves in the landscape of airline associations.”

That landscape has been changing rapidly in recent times, with the emergence of Airlines for Europe (A4E) bringing together some of the largest names in the industry, and the demise of the Association of European Airlines (AEA) and European Low-Fares Airline Association, largely as a result of members defecting to A4E.

Talks regarding a possible merger of IACA and AEA did not yield any results.

Vermeir said the organization had always believed in close cooperation with European Union (EU) institutions. It would continue to focus on urging those institutions to improve the continent’s aviation infrastructure, both on the ground at airports and in the air through air traffic control. The ultimate aim was to create a more cost-effective business environment for airlines.

“The association’s focus remains the implementation of an efficient economic regulation of monopolistic service providers, as well as ensuring good rule-making in Europe,” AIRE president and MD of charter operator TUIfly Benelux Gunther Hofman said. “AIRE will bring its recognized expertise into the decision-making process.”

AIRE VP and CEO of LOT Rafal Milczarski will take over the top slot from Hofman at the end of 2017. “We are creating AIRE as a new power to be a link to the European institutions for all airlines developing their business to the economic benefits of the European Union,” he said. “We want to assure that all airlines from Europe have a level playing field.”

Although Turkish Airlines and Ukraine International Airlines represent non-EU nations, officials from both said they had an interest in creating an efficient working environment in one of their most important markets.

The former head of IACA, Sylviane Lust, will become DG of AIRE. As the19 carriers team up to form a strong airline association, Lust said, “Together, we carry a significant weight in terms of passengers, staff, fleet and destinations. As such, our reinforced grouping will work together with the EU decision-makers to ensure that efficiency and costs are better taken into account in aviation policies.”

