African airline lobby group the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) is seeking a new secretary general to replace Elijah Chingosho, who has held the role since 2011.

Announcing the Nairobi-based vacancy, AFRAA said it is ideally seeking a well-networked, C-level airline industry executive with a minimum of 15 years’ experience.

The AFRAA secretary general manages the association and its strategy, reporting to the AFRAA executive committee.

“He or she serves as the industry’s chief strategist for Africa and will also drive and promote further liberalization of air transport services to stimulate growth and accelerate economic development,” AFRAA said.

The recruitment process is being handled by executive search firm Spencer Stuart. Candidates have until May 22 to submit their applications.

