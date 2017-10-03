Russia’s Pulkovo International Airport in St. Petersburg plans to add 11 new destinations for the IATA 2017-2018 winter season, as more carriers launch flights and expand services to the city.

The airlines include:

Novosibirsk Oblast-based S7 Airlines will begin flights to Verona, Salzburg, Innsbruck, Lyon and Turin;

Yekaterinburg-based Ural Airlines will start service to Tenerife and Namangan, second biggest city in Uzbekistan;

St. Petersburg-based Aeroflot subsidiary Rossiya Airlines will add Pardubice and Sharjah to its network;

Pulkovo newcomer and Chinese carrier Lucky Air, will start service from Chengdu and Kunming;

Russian startup Azimuth Airline will start service to St. Petersburg from Krasnodar and Rostov-on-Don; and

Azerbaijan-based Buta Airways will launch Baku service.

The airport also said airlines will increase frequencies to Astana, Dubai, Istanbul, Helsinki, as well as to Moscow, Samara and Syktyvkar compared to the previous winter season.

From January-August, Pulkovo handled 10.9 million passengers, up 24% year-over-year. Domestic traffic grew 20.2% to 6.7 million; international traffic increased 31.6% to 4.2 million.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com