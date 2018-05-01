London Heathrow Airport reported substantially improved financial results for 1Q 2018, as passengers and trade at the west London hub hit record numbers.

The airport posted a net profit of £24 million ($32.7 million) for the quarter, up 60% from £15 million for the same period a year ago.

However, the airport said profit figures surged when “certain re-measurements” were taken into account—nearly doubling net profits to £187 million compared to £103 million in 1Q 2017.

The “re-measurements” included a bundle of factors, such as gains/losses on investment property valuations and disposals; disposal or revaluation of financial instruments; and the impact of changing tax rates.

The quarter saw Heathrow’s revenues increase to £680 million, up 3.8% from £655 million a year ago.

Passenger traffic was up 3.1% at 17.7 million. The number of flights grew 0.8%, which partly reflected passengers leaving on early Easter holiday breaks.

The airport said intercontinental traffic was the key driver in traffic growth, with long-haul passenger numbers up 3.5% compared to the year-ago quarter, with notable increases on routes to Mumbai, Tokyo and Guangzhou. Middle East traffic remained healthy, particularly to Saudi Arabia and Israel, while some of the best-performing European routes were to Madrid, Barcelona and Istanbul.

Cargo enjoyed a robust quarter, with tonnages up 4.3%, driven by improved trade with the US, China and Spain.

The improved figures were “a strong signal that we’re delivering value for money,” Heathrow’s CEO John Holland-Kaye said. “We’re within touching distance of Parliament voting on expanding Heathrow and now, more than ever, we’re committed to delivering a hub airport that Britain can be proud of for generations to come.”

The much delayed process of delivering a third runway at Heathrow is nearing an end, although the completed runway is unlikely to be in service before the mid-2020s.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com