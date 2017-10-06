In 2017, there are now 46 airports worldwide that each serve over 40 million passengers per year, a 24.3% year-over-year surge in this elite category of mega-hub airports, according to a new Airports Council International (ACI) annual report. Passenger growth at the world’s largest airports increased 5.5% year-over-year, ACI said. Ten years ago, there were just 18 airports in the 40 million-passengers-per-annum (mppa) category. But as ACI points out in its World Airport Traffic ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"ACI: As major airports grow, smallest airports see passenger drop-off" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.