Croatia’s Zagreb Airport has opened a new 65,000-sq m passenger terminal, which began operations March 28.

Star Alliance member and Croatia flag carrier Croatia Airlines operated the first scheduled flight from the new terminal—a domestic Airbus A319 service to Dubrovnik.

The new passenger terminal (NPT) is the first phase in a more than €300 million ($315 million) and construction project, which was the result of a public-private partnership between the Croatian government and concessionaire, MZLZ, which comprises six partner companies: ADP, BBI, Marguerite Fund, IFC, TAV and Viadukt.

In the first stage, the NPT can accommodate 5 million passengers; in the second phase, capacity is expected to rise to 8 million. In 2016, the airport handled 2.8 million passengers, up 7% over 2015.

NPT offers 30 check-in counters. Eight air bridges—six for international and two for domestic traffic—are connected to the building.

The airport is owned by the state of Croatia (55%), the city of Zagreb (35%), the county of Zagreb (5%), and the town of Velika Gorica (5%).

Croatia Airlines operates from Zagreb to five Croatian and 24 international destinations. For the summer season, the carrier has leased two 100-seat Bombardier CRJs, adding to its fleet of four Airbus A319s, two A320s and six Bombardier Dash 8 Q400s.

