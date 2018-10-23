Icelandic LCC WOW Air is adjusting services on North American routes and plans to cancel three US services from Reykjavik Keflavik to Cincinnati (Ohio), St. Louis (Missouri) and Cleveland (Ohio). Flights to New York JFK and Dallas (Texas) will become seasonal services.

PR project manager María Margrét Jóhannsdóttir told ATW the changes were made because “the routes did not achieve profit targets set by the airline.”

However, on Oct. 22 WOW Air announced new services to Vancouver (Canada) and added an Orlando (Florida) route. “We will be flying [to Vancouver] six times a week from June through October 2019. And we recently added Orlando, Florida, to our network. Flights start Dec. 18,” she said.

Flights to Delhi (India)—the first direct services from Iceland to Asia—are still on schedule to launch in December, she said. The Delhi route start with 3X-weekly Airbus A330neo services, increasing to 5X-weekly from January 2019.

WOW Air began operations in 2011 and operates a fleet of two A320s, one A320neo, 11 A321s, two A321neos and three A330s.

According to the airline’s website, there are four A330-900neos and two A321ceos on order.

“There has been some delay from Airbus, so we are waiting. Two aircraft are to be delivered in the beginning of 2019,” Jóhannsdóttir told ATW, without giving details on specific aircraft types.

