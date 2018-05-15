Rapidly expanding Icelandic LCC WOW Air has started its strategic shift toward Asia, firming plans to launch flights between Reykjavik in Iceland and Delhi in India.

As anticipated by ATW, WOW Air announced its first destination in South Asia on May 15. The 3X-weekly Airbus A330neo route will launch in December, increasing to 5X-weekly from January 2019.

“The route is the first step in the carrier’s next phase of cross continental expansion, having launched a plethora of transatlantic services over the past three years,” WOW Air said.

On long haul, WOW already serves 14 North American destinations. WOW Air founder and CEO Skuli Mogensen is looking to create a network of 14-15 eastern destinations to balance its transatlantic presence.

Mogensen described the route launch as an important milestone in the growth of WOW Air.

The airline currently serves 38 destinations across Europe, North America and Canada.

