German airport management company Fraport Greece has broken ground on the site of its new passenger terminal at Thessaloniki Airport in northern Greece.

The new 34,000 sq m terminal is planned to be operational in two years.

Fraport Greece, a subsidiary of Germany’s Fraport AG, is investing some €100 million ($118 million) in a wide range of improvements at the airport that serves Greece’s second-largest city. It served 6.4 million passengers in 2017.

Along with the second terminal, which will stand adjacent to the existing structure, the revitalization program will include refurbishing the existing 24,000 sq m terminal and constructing a new fire station.

Other enhancements will increase the airport’s operational capacity with the number of check-in desks rising almost 50%, a doubling of the number of security lanes, 75% more baggage delivery belts and a 50% increase in the number of terminal gates.

At the same time, major upgrade work will include reconstructing the runway and apron and installing a modern baggage handling and control system. The development program is expected to be complete in 1Q 2021 and will significantly increase capacity for the city of Thessaloniki and its surrounding region.

Commenting on the expansion, Fraport AG executive board chairman, Stefan Schulte said it represented the company’s “single largest infrastructure investment in Greece. Step by step, we are improving procedures, operations, services, connectivity and infrastructure.”

The Thessaloniki project represents almost 25% of Fraport Greece’s overall €415 million investment in infrastructure throughout its 14 Greek airports.

“Our goal is to completely transform Thessaloniki Airport into a modern hub for the southeastern Balkans,” Fraport Greece CEO Alexander Zinell said.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com