Central and Eastern European LCC Wizz Air launched operations at its Vienna, Austria base on June 14, with one Airbus A320.

First routes from Vienna includes 4X-weekly services to Valencia (Spain); 1X-daily Rome Fiumicino (Italy); 3X-weekly Malta; 4X-weekly Bari (Italy); and 4X-weekly to Tel Aviv (Israel).

This year, the LCC is offering 450,000 seats from Vienna.

Wizz Air said it will invest $570 million in the Vienna base, creating more than 200 jobs within the next nine months.

By 2019, the number of Vienna-based aircraft will rise to four A321s and one A320, with 30 routes to 22 countries, offering around 2.2 million seats per year (in Vienna),

“You need to scale up quickly to gain market share—that is what we have learned—like we did at London Luton,” Wizz Air CCO George Michalopoulos told ATW recently. “Vienna is a market that hasn’t grown for many years.”

He believes the Wizz Air brand is quickly becoming known in new markets. “We were accepted pretty quickly with low fares, especially in a high-fare market like Vienna. Wizz Air has become the second-largest airline group in Vienna after Lufthansa,” Michalopoulos said.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at