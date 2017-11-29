Central and Eastern European LCC Wizz Air will close its base at Lublin airport in eastern Poland in June 2018 and redeploy its Lublin-based Airbus A320 aircraft to Katowice in the southwest of the country, the airline said Nov. 28. The carrier will continue to operate several routes from Lublin, including the Eindhoven, London Luton, Kiev, Oslo Torp and Stockholm Skavsta services. The move to Katowice will be accompanied by the launch of 10 new routes from Poland, with seven connecting ...