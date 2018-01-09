Wizz Air will open a new base in Vienna, Austria, and will base one Airbus A320 there from June. The Central and Eastern European LCC will deploy two additional A321s at Vienna in November, offering 17 new routes.

Wizz Air said it will invest $331 million at the Vienna base, which will create 120 jobs. During 2018, the LCC plans to offer a total of 450,000 seats from Vienna on up to 69 weekly flights.

From April, routes from Vienna include 4X-weekly services to Gdansk (Poland); 3X-weekly services to Tuzla (Bosnia/Herzegovina); and 2X-weekly services to Varna (Bulgaria).

Starting in June, the network from Vienna will include 4X-weekly service to Bari (Italy); 3X-weekly service to Malta; daily service to Rome (Italy); 3X-weekly services to Valencia (Spain); and 4X-weekly services to Tel Aviv (Israel).

Beginning in November, routes from Vienna will include 4X-weekly services flights to Billund (Denmark); 4X-weekly service to Bergen (Norway); daily service to Dortmund (Germany); 3X-weekly service to Kutaisi (Georgia); 4X-weekly service to Larnaca (Cyprus); 3X-weekly service to Nis (Serbia); 3X-weekly service to Ohrid (Macedonia); 3X-weekly service to Tenerife (Spain); and 3X-weekly service to Thessaloniki (Greece).

With the addition of the Austrian capital, Wizz Air said it now connects 145 destinations, serving 44 countries.

In December, Wizz Air took delivery of an additional Airbus A321ceo, taking the fleet number to a total of 88 Airbus A320/321 family aircraft. The carrier has 3,500 employees and offers 550 routes from 28 bases. In 2017, Wizz Air transported 28.2 million passengers.

Vienna Airport, which has also been affected by the bankruptcy of airberlin, was able to compensate the loss of airberlin/NIKI flights and announced a new all-time passenger record for 2017 when it welcomed its 24th million passenger in November.

